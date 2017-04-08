TMZ Sports caught up with Tammy Sytch (also known as Sunny) who is currently in a sober house, after spending time in jail for violating her probation and rehab. Here's what she said on her current situation:

"I did four and a half months in jail for violating my probation, by drinking one night. Then I did two months in rehab for it and now, actually, I'm back in the city and living in a sober house."

Sytch was asked about the cost of living in her new place:

"Well, the WWE has always been super supportive with my recovery. With their Wellness Program they take care of your rehab expenses, if you don't have any insurance, and they're helping out a little bit with the sober house situation...It's kind of is a pricey place, it's ten grand [$10,000] a month."

See Also Sunny Reveals That She Invited Chyna To Go To Rehab With Her Before Her Passing

Sytch also talked about how she thought Chyna should be in the WWE Hall of Fame and how she is taking things day-by-day. You can see the full video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TMZ Sports with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.