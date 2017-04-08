- Above is the full match between Dean Ambrose and Kane from Payback in 2013. Ambrose was U.S. Champion at the time and was able to retain his title against "The Big Red Machine."

- WWE took a look at the six wrestlers who were able to defeat Goldberg throughout his career. The article looks at only his singles competition matches and counts those who won with outside interference. The six names in the article are: Kevin Nash, Bret Hart, Booker T, Scott Steiner, Triple H (Elimination Chamber, but they were the final two), and Brock Lesnar. Goldberg recently dropped the WWE Universal title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

Backstage Update On Bill Goldberg's WWE Status, Door Open To Another Run, Post-RAW Comments
See Also
Backstage Update On Bill Goldberg's WWE Status, Door Open To Another Run, Post-RAW Comments

- Earlier today, Kurt Angle posted a photo of him with Sting on his Instagram. In the caption, Angle said:

"I'm with the greatest of all time. My friend and hero, STING. Spent 8 years wrestling this legend. The most respectful man I've ever met. #LoveYaSting #HOFers #itstrue"


Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles