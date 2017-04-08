- Above is the full match between Dean Ambrose and Kane from Payback in 2013. Ambrose was U.S. Champion at the time and was able to retain his title against "The Big Red Machine."

- Earlier today, Kurt Angle posted a photo of him with Sting on his Instagram. In the caption, Angle said:

"I'm with the greatest of all time. My friend and hero, STING. Spent 8 years wrestling this legend. The most respectful man I've ever met. #LoveYaSting #HOFers #itstrue"

