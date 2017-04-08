Earlier today, Jonathan Coachman tweeted out that he would no longer being covering WWE on ESPN, then deleted the tweet afterwards. Fans still caught wind of this announcement and one asked him directly if he was done covering WWE going forward and Coach said "Yes." In another tweet, Coach mentioned he had a big project coming up and didn't have the time to cover WWE, which he said he did on his own time.

This is why you can't believe a "rumor". All wwe content is on own time. I have big project coming up. Decided a month ago. Don't have time. https://t.co/k66DPTuzze — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 8, 2017

Announced this way to prove a point. Its all volunteer time to do everything we have done. My decision alone. And I will miss it too. https://t.co/MLFovV7Z0V — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 8, 2017

