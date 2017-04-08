- On Twitter, a wrestling fan sent Roman Reigns a cartoon gif with the caption, "Must be hard being cartoon Roman Reigns." Reigns then retweeted the individual and responded, "Must be hard being a grown man, that tweets another grown man cartoons." After two hours, it's been retweeted over 1.2k times.

Must be hard being a grown man, that tweets another grown man cartoons. https://t.co/za0vpR532B — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 8, 2017

- WWE polled fans on "Which Superstar would you like to see join the cast of Total Divas?" As of this writing, the results are: Sasha Banks (32 percent), Alexa Bliss (27 percent), Bayley/Charlotte Flair (15 percent), and Becky Lynch (12 percent).

- As noted previously, Mauro Ranallo had been fairly quiet on social media over the past few weeks, but today, Mauro sent out a tweet thanking his supporters. He has also returned to retweeting numerous fans, thanking them individually.

While I make my living with words, there are none that truly express my gratitude for the support. THANK YOU will have to do. ?? #Blessed — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 8, 2017

