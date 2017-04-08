- In the video above, Samoa Joe makes a guest appearance on UpUpDownDown to talk about his love of video games and how he enjoys to play them when he has some downtime. Joe and Xavier Woods play Sunset Riders throughout the video.

Sasha Banks will be appearing at Friendly Neighborhood Comics, located at 191 Mechanic Street Route 140 in Bellingham, Massachusetts, starting at 3:30pm on Friday, April 14. Banks will be signing copies of her exclusive variant WWE No. 1 comic book cover. Space is limited to the first 300 attendees to purchase a WWE comic book.

- Enzo Amore posted a photo of him hanging with top-selling rapper, Drake. In the caption he simply said "More Life" in reference to Drake's latest album. Although it looks like Drake is failing at doing the "Too Sweet" hand signal, he's doing a "6" in reference to his hometown, Toronto.

