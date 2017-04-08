- In the video above, Samoa Joe makes a guest appearance on UpUpDownDown to talk about his love of video games and how he enjoys to play them when he has some downtime. Joe and Xavier Woods play Sunset Riders throughout the video.
- Enzo Amore posted a photo of him hanging with top-selling rapper, Drake. In the caption he simply said "More Life" in reference to Drake's latest album. Although it looks like Drake is failing at doing the "Too Sweet" hand signal, he's doing a "6" in reference to his hometown, Toronto.
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.