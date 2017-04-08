Source: Hannibal TV

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Rob Van Dam was recently interviewed by Hannibal TV to discuss his time with ECW. During the interview RVD called over The Sandman and the pair of ECW legends commented on WWE copying a lot of aspects from ECW. Check out what they had to say here:

"ECW had such a car wreck appeal. I like when I'm talking to fans - you don't even need to be a fan, it was like the ring is on fire, the fans are throwing their chairs in the ring, that kind of stuff. If that doesn't hook you in when you're flipping through the channels, we can never be friends. Because that's the kind of stuff that should stick you on that channel for a bit. But ECW started everything. Maybe not like the first barbed wire matches - but what became the attitude era. Sandman (calls over Sandman) didn't Steve Austin steal you cigarettes and beer? Who drank beer on the way to the ring first? Sandman or Austin?"

Sandman on Stone Cold Steve Austin:

"I was the last person he worked with before he went to WWE, me him and Mikey did like a three way or something. He's cool as sh*t though.

"He had a beer after his match, I was doing my whole thing, bleeding before I even got in the ring. I wasn't the first one to use a cane. Tojo Yamamoto had one in the ring in the 70's."

RVD on ECW originating some of the mainstream things we see in wrestling today:

"I was just saying how ECW originated a lot of things that we see in the mainstream. It wasn't the first barbed wire match, or the first cage match - "

Sandman on WWE copying their crucifixion angle:

"Me and Raven were doing the crucifixion angle, six months later they're doing the crucifixion angle."

RVD on WWE mentioning marijuana during the Attitude Era:

"It went from the RVD 420 to the Roll Your Dog A Bone, The Godfather, X Pac, all these guys - Val Venis I think. It was cool to talk about marijuana for a period of time. I'm very proud to be part of ECW because I've been wrestling for hundreds and hundreds of years. So it's good that I was a pioneer and not just someone going through those times."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Hannibal TV with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

