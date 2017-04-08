Source: CBS Sports
As noted previously, Mauro Ranallo has needed time away from WWE in recent weeks, as it was believed the tension building between JBL and him was the main reason for his absence. WWE initially blamed bad weather and being "out sick" as reasons for him not being on SmackDown.
Mauro signed with the WWE back in December of 2015 and has recently removed "WWE" from his Twitter profile, along with references he previously made about WrestleMania. He's also begun talking about upcoming appearances for Showtime Boxing.
