Source: CBS Sports

As noted previously, Mauro Ranallo has needed time away from WWE in recent weeks, as it was believed the tension building between JBL and him was the main reason for his absence. WWE initially blamed bad weather and being "out sick" as reasons for him not being on SmackDown.

CBS Sports is now reporting that Ranallo is not expected back on WWE TV before his contract ends, according to one of their sources close to the situation. CBS also reached out to WWE for comment and were told "Ranallo remains under contract with the company until Aug. 12, 2017."

Mauro signed with the WWE back in December of 2015 and has recently removed "WWE" from his Twitter profile, along with references he previously made about WrestleMania. He's also begun talking about upcoming appearances for Showtime Boxing.

