Daniel Cormier's UFC 210 experience got much better Saturday night, as he defended his light heavyweight title with a second round submission victory over Anthony Johnson in the main event from Buffalo.

After issues weighing in on Friday, Cormier actually stated that he might be done competing at 205 pounds. That all changed Saturday night, as he overcame a slow start to lock in another rear-naked choke on Johnson.

Following the win, "DC" engaged in a war of words with contender Jimi Manuwa and declined to talk about Jon Jones, saying the former champion is still "ineligible."

Johnson, meanwhile, announced his retirement following the loss. "Rumble" won 22 matches in his MMA career.

Gegard Mousasi bested Chris Weidman in the second round, though that decision was cloudy due to what many felt was an illegal knee that finished the fight.

Complete results are below:

* Daniel Cormier def. Anthony Johnson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:37 of Round 2 to remain UFC light heavyweight champion

* Gegard Mousasi def. Chris Weidman via TKO (knee) at 3:13 of Round 2

* Cynthia Calvillo def. Pearl Gonzalez via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:45 of Round 3

* Thiago Alves def. Patrick Cote via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 30-27)

* Charles Oliveira def. Will Brooks via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:30 of Round 1

* Myles Jury def. Mike De La Torre via TKO (strikes) at 3:30 of Round 1

* Kamaru Usman def. Sean Strickland via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

* Shane Burgos def. Charles Rosa via TKO (strikes) at 1:59 of Round 3

* Patrick Cummins def. Jan Blachowicz via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

* Gregor Gillespie def. Andrew Holbrook via KO (strike) at :21 of Round 1

* Desmond Green def. Josh Emmett via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

* Katlyn Chookagian def. Irene Aldana via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Magomed Bibulatov def. Jenel Lausa via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.