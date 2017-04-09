Source: USA Today

As noted, The Rock and Vin Diesel were kept away from each other as much as possible during the press tour for Fate of the Furious. The beef between Rock and Diesel goes back to filming last year when Diesel, who was often tardy, arrived late for his final scene with Rock. That caused Rock to take to social media and lash out with a post, without mentioning Diesel by name. That post led to a heated exchange between the two in Rock's trailer on set.

Vin Diesel spoke to USA Today on the feud and said they are cool today. Diesel said:

"I don't think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way. I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don't think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he's Uncle Dwayne."

Vin continued on about the franchise and how he is Rock's "Big brother" in the film world:

"I protect the franchise. I protect everybody including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he'll ever know. And it doesn't matter. He doesn't have to know. But he appreciates it. He knows it. Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that's me."

Vin acknowledged that both Rock and himself are "Alpha," and that is "Sometimes a pain in the [butt]." Fate of the Furious comes out April 14.

