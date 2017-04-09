- Above is WWE's latest Fury video featuring "14 Roman Reigns drive-bys that it their mark." His opponents on the video include: Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt, Alberto Del Rio, Rusev, Seth Rollins, and Triple H.

- WWE posted a gallery of the "The 50 most unforgettable photos from WrestleMania 33." The gallery features some of the night's biggest moments including, Undertaker's exit and The Hardys surprise appearance.

Roman Reigns Responds To Twitter Hater, Fans On Who Should Join Total Divas, Mauro Ranallo Note
- On his Instagram, former WWE Ring Announcer, Justin Roberts, posted some comments regarding his book and how the culture in wrestling has not changed much when it comes to bullying/hazing, but hopefully his story will help change that moving forward. You can read the full statement in the photo below.


