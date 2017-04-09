- Above is WWE's latest Fury video featuring "14 Roman Reigns drive-bys that it their mark." His opponents on the video include: Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt, Alberto Del Rio, Rusev, Seth Rollins, and Triple H.
- On his Instagram, former WWE Ring Announcer, Justin Roberts, posted some comments regarding his book and how the culture in wrestling has not changed much when it comes to bullying/hazing, but hopefully his story will help change that moving forward. You can read the full statement in the photo below.
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.