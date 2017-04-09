- Above is WWE's latest Fury video featuring "14 Roman Reigns drive-bys that it their mark." His opponents on the video include: Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt, Alberto Del Rio, Rusev, Seth Rollins, and Triple H.

WWE posted a gallery of the "The 50 most unforgettable photos from WrestleMania 33." The gallery features some of the night's biggest moments including, Undertaker's exit and The Hardys surprise appearance.

- On his Instagram, former WWE Ring Announcer, Justin Roberts, posted some comments regarding his book and how the culture in wrestling has not changed much when it comes to bullying/hazing, but hopefully his story will help change that moving forward. You can read the full statement in the photo below.

A post shared by Justin Roberts (@justinroberts) on Apr 8, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.