Daniel Cormier was able to defend his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against Anthony Johnson last night at UFC 210 (full results here) by submission in the second round.
Cormier spoke on Reigns' segment:
"I was watching WWE WrestleMania last weekend and I said 'Wow, it would be great if Roman Reigns pins The Undertaker, clean. It's how the 'Old school' guys do business. Monday night, Roman Reigns walked out to the ring and they booed him for ten minutes, would not allow him to talk, it was the most organic crowd they've had in a really long time. He said 'This is my yard' and he left. It was perfect, because they were playing the game for him."
We'll see how the crowd reacts to Roman Reigns on Monday as Raw is live in Uniondale, New York.
