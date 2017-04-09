Daniel Cormier was able to defend his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against Anthony Johnson last night at UFC 210 (full results here) by submission in the second round.

At the Post-fight Press Conference, Cormier was asked about the boos he received (starts at 1:11:00 in the video above) and he eventually referenced the reaction Roman Reigns got from the crowd on this past week's Raw. After defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, Reigns kicked off the show only to be booed and chanted at endlessly for about ten minutes. Reigns didn't say a word and every time he shifted the microphone, the boos got louder. Eventually, Reigns simply said "This is my yard now" and walked to the back.

Cormier spoke on Reigns' segment:

"I was watching WWE WrestleMania last weekend and I said 'Wow, it would be great if Roman Reigns pins The Undertaker, clean. It's how the 'Old school' guys do business. Monday night, Roman Reigns walked out to the ring and they booed him for ten minutes, would not allow him to talk, it was the most organic crowd they've had in a really long time. He said 'This is my yard' and he left. It was perfect, because they were playing the game for him."

We'll see how the crowd reacts to Roman Reigns on Monday as Raw is live in Uniondale, New York.

