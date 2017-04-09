- Above, Josh Mathews and (his wife) Madison Rayne debuted With This Ring, which looks to be an online exclusive for Impact Wrestling. The show covers what happened on the previous week's episode of Impact, what's coming up, behind-the-scene footage, and they even advertise other indie promotions upcoming shows.

- Earlier today, NJPW's Sakura Genesis took place with War Machine winning the IWGP Tag Team titles away from Tencozy, while Okada was able to retain his title against Shibata in the main event. Here are the full results:

* David Finlay, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Manabu Nakanishi def. Hirai Kawato, Katsuya Kitamura, and Tomoyuki Oka

* Hangman Page, Tama Tonga, Tanga Roa, and Yujiro Takahashi def. Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W, Togi Makabe, and Yuji Nagata

* Beretta, Rocky Romero and Yoshi-Hashi def. El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki and Taka Michinoku

* Taichi/Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) (with El Desperado/Miho Abe) def. Jado/Gedo (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Bad Luck Fale and Kenny Omega defeated Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Ricochet, and Ryusuke Taguchi def. Bushi, Evil, Sanada, and Tetsuya Naito

* War Machine def. Tencozy (c) (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Hirooki Goto (c) def. Zack Sabre Jr. (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Hiromu Takahashi (c) def. Kushida (with Ryusuke Taguchi) (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada (c) (with Gedo) def. Katsuyori Shibata (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

- Earlier today, NJPW's Bad Luck Fale posted a photo of him with Finn Balor on his shoulders. Fale was celebrating the Bullet Club's fourth year in pro wrestling.

4 years ago today I got together with @FinnBalor to start a world movement #BulletClub #4life pic.twitter.com/5NrtTBBfD7 — TheUnderboss (@TOKSFALE) April 9, 2017

