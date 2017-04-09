Former WWE Superstar and successful independent wrestler MVP was the special guest on a recent episode of Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360. You can watch the episode in the video above or download it on iTunes, they sent us these highlights from MVP:

"I'll give you an example of the Miz. Very successful, very talented has reached of the highest highs, and I have the upmost respect for him. 'Cause when we were in developmental down in deep south, you had guys that been around, been a few places who were moaning and complaining about the training. I never heard Mike Mizanin complain not once. Ever. He ran the miles, the squats, the bumps [and] never complained about anything."

Where he was during the earthquake that happened in Toyko, Japan:

"I was in Sinbad, but it was in Tokyo and 200 hundred miles away, but even in Tokyo, dude that s--t was f--king insane, watching building rock and cracks open up in the side of the wall. I was in the shrine. My friend Acvio took me there to give me a tour and what not and we went to this under corner, went to this little kya and I had a big tank of beer. We're eating and talking and like this is my dream come true, like " I'm in Japan, this is amazing", and quake starts and at first I started smiling like oh s--t my first Japanese earthquake this is cool. And then like s--t just started falling off the wall, s--t was crashing and Japan is like the third most scientifically active country."

"Yeah, that was my first job on South Beach (Miami-Florida)... Kimbo was the first guy that walked up and I saw him and he looked a lot different then too though but... I was like, 'Hey man you guys hiring?' and he said, 'hold on let me check.' I heard him say, 'he's a big dude we could probably use him.' Then the head guy came out and said, 'yeah come back tomorrow night in a black suit.'"

