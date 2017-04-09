- Above is the latest WWE Canvas 2 Canvas with WWE artist Rob Schamberger painting a split image of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.
- Sasha Banks will be signing copies of her exclusive variant WWE No. 1 comic book cover at Friendly Neighborhood Comics this Friday, April 14th at 3:30pm in Bellingham, MA.
- New RAW General Manager Kurt Angle posted the photo below heading to Uniondale, New York for Monday's RAW. He wrote, "Back to work. Love my job. #itstrue #RawGM"
