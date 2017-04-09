Source: Hannibal TV
Former WCW and WWE Superstar Lex Luger recently did an interview with Hannibal TV to talk about his career inside the industry. Here are some of the highlights:
"I had a great time, I don't know about the fans, I had a great time with The Lex Express. That'd be a question for the fans, I don't know. I had a good time with it. That wouldn't be a question to ask me, that'd be fans or Vince McMahon or whatever."
What it was like being in the Four Horseman:
"Oh god, awesome. Incredible."
Some of his best WCW memories:
"The Mall Of America [Debut episode of Monday Nitro], the first show of the Monday Night Wars was awesome. That time when Hogan gave me the honor of the World Title live in Detroit. Just to be a part of that whole era was so much fun to be a part of."
How many people knew he'd be coming out at the Mall Of America for the first Nitro:
"Very few, I think Sting and Eric Bischoff. Maybe on other."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Hannibal TV with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.
