Source: F4WOnline
As noted, the "Superstar Shakeup" will be taking place this Monday and Tuesday, with talents from both brands being moved.
As noted, The New Day are expected to be moved to SmackDown and be the top tag team there. Meltzer revealed that two top women on each brand will be moved. He said that Charlotte and Alexa Bliss are pretty much confirmed to move, and it was noted that Sasha Banks moving to SmackDown has been "very strongly talked about."
