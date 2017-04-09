Source: F4WOnline

As noted, the "Superstar Shakeup" will be taking place this Monday and Tuesday, with talents from both brands being moved.

Dave Meltzer once again noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that AJ Styles is likely going to RAW, and said that he has heard mixed responses regarding Roman Reigns moving to SmackDown. Reigns is currently expected to face Braun Strowman at WWE Payback later this month, but it was noted that while the plan to do a shakeup was made months ago, names discussed to be moving have been happening in the past week so there are storylines that may be affected.

As noted, The New Day are expected to be moved to SmackDown and be the top tag team there. Meltzer revealed that two top women on each brand will be moved. He said that Charlotte and Alexa Bliss are pretty much confirmed to move, and it was noted that Sasha Banks moving to SmackDown has been "very strongly talked about."

