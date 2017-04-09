Kane spoke with Heel By Nature while he was in Dubai, during an appearance at the Middle East Film & Comic Con. During the interview, he was asked about some of his favorite moments (two were with The Undertaker, early in his career, he didn't speak further on them), but he did go into detail about when he won the WWE Championship by defeating "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

"Winning the World Championship - especially against Austin - at that point was a really huge deal, it was my first World Championship. To win it, against him, when, he was a really on the launching pad to be a megastar was very special. I think, in some ways that helped with the 'Attitude Era,' as far kicking the whole thing off, ya know, and getting everything into high gear. And of course, Austin from there would just go on to be one of the top handful of stars that our business has ever seen."

Kane was asked when/if he does return to the ring, who he wants to take on next:

"Everybody, yeah, that's the attitude you have to take."

Kane also discussed staying healthy and dealing with a busy schedule, you can hear the full interview in the video above.

