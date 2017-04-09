WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was kicked out of a bar in Fort Wayne, Indiana today. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Flair was kicked out of The Deck at the Gas House for reportedly calling the bartender a "fat ass"

People on Twitter noted that Flair was only at the bar for 5 minutes before getting kicked out, as seen below:

When you see Ric Flair at the deck and then promptly see him getting kicked out like 5 minutes later ?? — Billy Pasquale (@Sir_William16) April 9, 2017

When you're chillin at the deck and @RicFlairNatrBoy shows up, then gets kicked out within 5mins! Pregaming for the snakepit?? — Nicholas AA (@nikkolas_92) April 9, 2017

