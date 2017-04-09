- Above is Zack Ryder's latest episode of Z! True Comeback Story, looking back at WrestleMania week. Ryder also called out David Otunga for tagging him in some recent workout photos on Instagram, and noted that he took a shot at Otunga on last week's episode when discussing how being on the cover of Muscle & Fitness was a goal of his, but he asked for it to be edited out. Ryder then played the unedited footage, which contained Ryder saying that if Otunga could make the cover of Muscle & Fitness, then he could.

- Mojo Rawley and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski were at the Encore Beach Club today in Las Vegas, NV for a bachelor party. Below are some photos:

#SquadGoals #NuffSaid @mikeluehrsen @gronk @3lau @tmcarnrite @waldronjohn @Chix A post shared by Dean Muhtadi (@mojorawleywwe) on Apr 9, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

