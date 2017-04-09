- The Hardys appeared at today's IWC independent wrestling event in Pittsburgh, PA, as seen in the video above. The Hardys brought their WWE Tag Team Championship with them and thanked WWE for allowing them to attend. Matt Hardy did a promo using a very toned-down version of his "Broken" gimmick, and also referred to Jeff as "Brother Nero."

- It appears as if The Big Show and Kurt Angle are looking to expand on their opportunities in Hollywood, as Deadline reports that both men have signed with APA (Agency for the Performing Arts, a large talent agency in Los Angeles).

- Matt Hardy posted the following on his Twitter about 2017 being the year for him:

-Debuted in WWE in 1994



-First started full time in 1998



-Second stint, THIS VIDEO, was in 2005



-The third time's the charm in 2017 https://t.co/ZhbMEGr5t1 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 9, 2017

