- The Hardys appeared at today's IWC independent wrestling event in Pittsburgh, PA, as seen in the video above. The Hardys brought their WWE Tag Team Championship with them and thanked WWE for allowing them to attend. Matt Hardy did a promo using a very toned-down version of his "Broken" gimmick, and also referred to Jeff as "Brother Nero."
- Matt Hardy posted the following on his Twitter about 2017 being the year for him:
-Debuted in WWE in 1994— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 9, 2017
-First started full time in 1998
-Second stint, THIS VIDEO, was in 2005
-The third time's the charm in 2017 https://t.co/ZhbMEGr5t1
