Former WCW Tag Team Champions The Harlem Heat, Booker T and Stevie Ray, recently did an interview with Hannibal TV during Wrestlemania weekend. You can check out the highlights here:

"Tell it like it is, we came into WCW as Chi Town Heat, two guys who had just came out of jail. The things is, being but in the situation, my brother and I have always been able to adapt. We went out, we did our jobs, our thing back then was to get our foot in the door and then raise as much hell as we possibly can. 10 Time World Tag Team Championships later - we set the bar as far as Tag Teams go. We wrestled some great guys. The Steiner Brothers, The Nasty Boys, Sting and Lex Luger. It was a hell of a ride in WCW, still to this day I will be WCW until the day I die."

Booker T's best memories of Sherri Martel:

"I remember one time Sherri slapped Jim Duggan so hard he stopped selling. Sherri almost started riots in certain towns. She was our ace that made us."

Stevie Ray on Sherri Martel:

"She was paid to do her job and she did that job. When she was paid to do a job she did that job and did that job well. So if that meant slapping the taste out of Jim Duggan's mouth, that's what happens. You cannot mention Harlem Heat without mentioning Sherri Martel at the same time. What I remember about WCW, my brother just chronicled about a few things he remembered, let's talk about a few things Stevie Ray remembers when it comes to you (David Penzer) and those guys in Florida. Everybody told us about what he was doing, he brought the guys down here for $150, pay them $30, and he'd keep the rest. Send em back home."

If Stevie has any regrets for not continuing on in the business after WCW:

"Firstly like I said earlier, if you knew your job you wouldn't ask me that question the way you just asked. No I didn't get out of the business, I was still in the business. Just because I wasn't with my brother in the WWE, that doesn't mean I wasn't in the business. But if you were chronicling things the right way you'd know that, but I see you haven't been doing your homework for your job. But I'm here to tell you your job, so I'm going to tell you your job right now. I stayed in the business going back and forth overseas, doing what I wanted to do when I wanted to do it. Can you dig it? My brother was doing his thing and I was still doing my thing. Just cause you were seeing him on television, and you weren't seeing me on television, doesn't' mean I was just sitting at home playing tiddlywinks. For about four or five years I was still in the business that's when I exited the business, because I had things to do. Home family commitments so that's what I did."

Booker T's favorite Wrestlemania moment:

"Steamboat vs. Savage [at] Wrestlemania 3. Don't get more better than that, that's when wrestling was guys going out there and giving the fans a ride or a rollercoaster ride and giving them an adventure. Giving them a story to see from the beginning to the end. Matches like that live the test of time and I hope this Wrestlemania we have some of these young guys go out there with that same intensity level, and give these fans the memories - I hear a lot of them ask me if I remember certain things, and I say no I don't remember it because I did it for you to remember it. Remind me about it. I think this Wrestlemania is gonna be no different, guys going out there and putting smiles on faces and leaving long lasting memories for forever."

