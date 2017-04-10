Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

You may have noticed that WWE continually referred to Camping World Stadium, the site of WrestleMania 33, as the Citrus Bowl, its former name. That was not an error, as Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince McMahon banned the term "Camping World Stadium" from being used for whatever reason. The Citrus Bowl was renamed Camping World Stadium in 2016 after Camping World purchased the naming rights for eight years.

Meltzer also noted on Wrestling Observer Radio recently that many WWE executives - including Vince - enjoy watching Enzo Amore getting ragdolled. Enzo has taken some crazy bumps during his stint on the main roster, including the bump in the video above on RAW a couple of weeks ago where he was nailed in the face with a ladder while he was on the top rope, which caused him to fall on the floor to the outside (at the 1:50 mark).

"There's people backstage that, I guess Vince McMahon, that love to watch Enzo just [get ragdolled]," Meltzer said. "That's why his character is this character, because Vince thinks that's his character."

