The WWE Slam trading card game app posted an update about a new card set that will be available during the Superstar Shakeup tonight. The set will have new red base cards for wrestlers that move to RAW, and dark blue base cards for stars that switch to SmackDown.

While this may just be a coincidence, as seen below, the image used for the update has an outline of AJ Styles on a red card and what appears to be Charlotte on a blue one. As noted, both wrestlers have been rumored to be switching brands.

You can check out a photo of the update below:

Michael Grooms contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.