Katsuyori Shibata was injured during his main event match with Kazuchika Okada at NJPW's Sakura Genesis this past weekend. During the match, Shibata hit Okada with a stiff headbutt, which caused Shibata to start bleeding from the forehead.

NJPW stated that Shibata was taken to the hospital after the match. They noted that he was diagnosed with subdural hematoma and underwent successful surgery.

Below is the full update from NJPW:

Update regarding Katsuyori Shibata's condition Katsuyori Shibata was taken to hospital due to poor health following his main event match on April 9th at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. He was conscious and able to communicate while being admitted to hospital. After a medical examination, he was diagnosed with subdural hematoma and surgery was conducted as part of his treatment. He is now recovering following a successful operation. Updates will be posted as his condition progresses. New Japan Pro-Wrestling Co., Ltd.

