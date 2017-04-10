- Above is video from Brie Bella's final outdoor maternity photo shoot.

- Alfred Konuwa has a blog at Forbes looking at the Superstar Shakeup this week and how SmackDown Live could benefit from Roman Reigns moving to the brand. It noted that SmackDown has been outdrawing RAW on the road this year, and that Reigns moving to SmackDown could help the brand keep their momentum.

"For now, all signs indicate to Reigns staying put on Raw," he wrote. "He's WWE's undisputed top star in his prime, and WWE typically keeps these types on its flagship show. But with its slick, two-hour format and a host of underground stars like AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura, SmackDown Live could benefit greatly from the stark contrast of Reigns' mainstream appeal to make Tuesday nights all the rage in professional wrestling."

- Seth Rollins congratulated UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, who is a huge wrestling fan and marked out when Rollins won the WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 32, for successfully defending his title against Anthony "Rumble" Johnson this past weekend. Cormier thanked Rollins and threw in some WWE references, as seen below:

When you walk the walk you can talk the talk. Congrats @dc_mma! Dominant! — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 9, 2017

Seth we got em baby!!!! Money in the bank!!!!champtochamp thank you brother https://t.co/7cszLqiAfG — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 9, 2017

