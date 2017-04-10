- Above, WWE released their latest Top 10, this time featuring "The Hardy Boyz' insane ladder attacks." The group includes: Matt giving Fit Finlay a Side Effect off the top of the ladder and Jeff performing a leg drop off the ladder through Bubba Ray Dudley and an announce table.

- WWE asked fans: "Which of these Raw Superstars would you most like to see moved to SmackDown LIVE?" As of this writing, the top three choices are: Sami Zayn (28 percent), Roman Reigns (26 percent), and Sasha Banks (8 percent).

Matt Hardy Refers To Jeff As 'Brother Nero' At Event Today (Video), Kurt Angle And Big Show News
See Also
Matt Hardy Refers To Jeff As 'Brother Nero' At Event Today (Video), Kurt Angle And Big Show News

- Earlier today, Lita sent out a tweet to both Matt and Jeff Hardy wishing them success in the WWE. Lita and The Hardys were known as "Team Xtreme" in the early 2000s.


Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles