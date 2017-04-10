- Above, WWE released their latest Top 10, this time featuring "The Hardy Boyz' insane ladder attacks." The group includes: Matt giving Fit Finlay a Side Effect off the top of the ladder and Jeff performing a leg drop off the ladder through Bubba Ray Dudley and an announce table.

- WWE asked fans: "Which of these Raw Superstars would you most like to see moved to SmackDown LIVE?" As of this writing, the top three choices are: Sami Zayn (28 percent), Roman Reigns (26 percent), and Sasha Banks (8 percent).

- Earlier today, Lita sent out a tweet to both Matt and Jeff Hardy wishing them success in the WWE. Lita and The Hardys were known as "Team Xtreme" in the early 2000s.

I wish @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND all this best in this chapter with @WWE Go get 'em boyz!! — Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) April 10, 2017

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.