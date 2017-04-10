Kofi Kingston went into surgery last week for an ankle injury and is now said to be out for "several weeks." WWE released a statement about the injury and when it happened:

"Kofi Kingston sustained an injury to his right ankle during The Revival's post-match assault last Monday night on Raw, and WWE.com can confirm that the former Raw Tag Team Champion will be out of action for several weeks. "During the attack by The Revival, Kofi injured his right ankle and heard a crack, and was unable to put weight on his leg following the attack," WWE physician Dr. Chris Amann told WWE.com. "Further evaluation and an MRI revealed that the attack had caused fragments of bone to break off the ankle bone (talus), requiring arthroscopic surgery to remove the bone chips from the damaged joint." Kingston's injury leaves The New Day down a man just before the Raw and SmackDown LIVE locker rooms undergo a Superstar Shake-up. How it might impact The New Day has yet to be determined, but stay with WWE.com and tune in to Raw tonight at 8/7 C for more on this developing story and the Superstar Shake-up."

It should also be noted, Big E posted this photo of Kofi via his Twitter on Friday:

