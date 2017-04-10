- As noted, Alberto El Patron has been very vocal about WWE and Triple H recently. El Patron has taken repeated shots at WWE, and also said that he knew who was responsible for leaking Paige's sex tape, although he didn't mention any names. We noted over the weekend that El Patron conducted a Q&A in his last Periscope video and was asked why he was burning bridges. El Patron noted that he wasn't burning bridges, and claimed that WWE has contacted him about returning.

"I'm not burning bridges," El Patron said. "I don't plan on going back there, it's them already calling me to go back to that company, but I'm not going back ever, ever, ever. I'm too happy being out of that place. It was me quitting that place, not staying in that place and not wanting to stay, even after they did everything to try to keep me in that company, I said, 'no, I don't want to be there.'"

PWInsider reports that WWE sources confirmed El Patron's claim, nothing that it was Vince McMahon's idea to bring him back.

See Also Alberto El Patron Has Message For Person Who Released The Paige Sex Tape, Choice Words For Triple H

- Through the end of the day, you can save up to 30% on titles and memorabilia at WWEShop.com. There is no code needed, just use this link. The offer ends Monday, April 10th at 11:59 PT.

- WWE announced a multi-year agreement with DAZN today which will allow fans in Japan to live stream RAW and SmackDown with Japanese commentary. They issued this press release:

WWE® and DAZN Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Agreement in Japan TOKYO & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE:WWE) and DAZN today announced that WWE's flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown® will be available live in Japan with Japanese commentary for the first time ever, beginning tomorrow at 9AM on DAZN. Fans will be able to live stream all three hours of Raw and two hours of SmackDown exclusively on DAZN. Raw will be available live every week on Tuesdays at 9AM, while SmackDown will be available live every week on Wednesdays at 9AM. Fans will now be able to follow all the action in real time featuring their favorite WWE Superstars, including Japan's own Shinsuke Nakamura™. Raw and SmackDown will also be available via video on demand for DAZN customers. In addition, fans will soon be able to watch other WWE featured content and highlight shows on DAZN, including WWE Experience®, WWE Bottomline®, and WWE This Week™(release dates of these shows to be announced). Fans can download the DAZN App and watch WWE content on Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and gaming consoles, as well as via Chromecast on iOS and Android. "We're really excited to add WWE to our portfolio in Japan," said John Gleasure, Chief Commercial Officer of DAZN. "Raw and SmackDown complement and strengthen our overall international sport offering, plus the live and non-live content available for fans to watch works perfectly for our business model." "Our new partnership with DAZN will enable WWE to engage with fans in Japan like never before," said Ed Wells, WWE Executive Vice President, International. "DAZN will provide WWE fans with a destination to watch Raw and SmackDown live and in Japanese on the device of their choice and follow WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura as he continues his WWE journey." WWE joins DAZN's strong portfolio of international sports which includes La Liga, Bundesliga, Major League Baseball, Formula One and UFC.

@KOllomani contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.