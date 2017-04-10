- As noted, former WWE star AJ Lee has been doing the media rounds to promote her new book, Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts and Breaking the Rules, which is on sale now at Amazon for $13.21 at this link. While appearing on Sirius XM's Jim and Sam Show, AJ discussed Punk's pay for his UFC debut at UFC 203 last September, where he lost to Mickey Gall in the first round. While his official fight purse was disclosed to be $500,000, AJ revealed that he took home seven figures.

"I don't think it hurt that for one night of working you get a paid a million dollars," Lee said ( h/t to Forbes for the transcription). "He was pretty psyched about that."

See Also AJ Lee Reveals Why WWE Took Her Off The Road For A Few Months

- Former WWE star Jack Swagger will be appearing at Southside Wrestling's July 1st event in Stevenage, England. You can get more details here.

- Lana commented on Kurt Angle taking over the reigns as RAW General Manager on Twitter, as seen below:

They say keep your friends close & your enemies closer. Welcome @RealKurtAngle to #Raw! @RusevBUL & I couldn't be happier to have you as GM pic.twitter.com/tBgdStYBVm — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 10, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.