- Above, WWE posted The Revival's entrance theme, "Southern Proud." Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder debuted on last week's Raw when they answered The New Day's "Open Challenge." The Revival went on to defeat them and attacked Kofi Kingston after the match.

- WWE asked fans: "Which of these SmackDown LIVE Superstars would you most like to see moved to Raw?" As of this writing, the top five are: AJ Styles (28 percent), John Cena, (12 percent), The Miz (12 percent), Baron Corbin (9 percent), and Dolph Ziggler (9 percent).

The Revival On Not Being Flashy, If They Try To Be 'Old School', Having A Chip On Their Shoulder
See Also
The Revival On Not Being Flashy, If They Try To Be 'Old School', Having A Chip On Their Shoulder

- After WWE announced Kofi Kingston would be out of action due to the post-match attack by The Revival. Dash and Dawson posted the tweets below regarding Kofi's injury.




Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles