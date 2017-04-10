- Above, WWE posted The Revival's entrance theme, "Southern Proud." Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder debuted on last week's Raw when they answered The New Day's "Open Challenge." The Revival went on to defeat them and attacked Kofi Kingston after the match.

- After WWE announced Kofi Kingston would be out of action due to the post-match attack by The Revival. Dash and Dawson posted the tweets below regarding Kofi's injury.

Since Kofi has already had surgery, should we send him flowers or something? Is that the polite thing to do? — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) April 10, 2017

Break the ankles of the guys breaking the records we should be breaking. https://t.co/QQjUzSOTVv — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) April 10, 2017

