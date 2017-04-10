Source: Forbes

Forbes once again published their estimated list of the ten highest paid WWE wrestlers. The estimates are for the 2016 year, and use data compiled from "WWE's public filings, booking contracts and pay documents as well as interviews with industry insiders." It was noted that wrestler pay is comprised of base salary, as well as bonus payments from merchandise and live events.

For 2016, Lesnar's pay doubled to $12 million, making him the highest paid WWE star of that year. Cena followed with $8 million, down $1.5 million from 2015. Below is the top 10 list for 2016.

10. Randy Orton - $1.9 million

9. Seth Rollins - $2 million

8. The Undertaker - $2 million

7. Shane McMahon - $2.2 million

6. AJ Styles - $2.4 million

5. Dean Ambrose - $2.7 million

4. Roman Reigns - $3.5 million

3. Triple H - $ 3.8 million

2. John Cena - $8 million

1. Brock Lesnar - $12 million

