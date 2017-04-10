- A new episode of WWE Ride Along will premiere on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air. Above is a preview with The Miz and Maryse.

- Today would have been the 63rd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer and the 92nd birthday of Angelo Poffo.

- The Rock's new "Delta" shoes from Under Armour are back in stock after selling out in just one day this past week. Rock tweeted the following to a fan and noted that they were the fastest-selling Under Armour shoe of 2017 so far.



