- A new episode of WWE Ride Along will premiere on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air. Above is a preview with The Miz and Maryse.

- Today would have been the 63rd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer and the 92nd birthday of Angelo Poffo.

- The Rock's new "Delta" shoes from Under Armour are back in stock after selling out in just one day this past week. Rock tweeted the following to a fan and noted that they were the fastest-selling Under Armour shoe of 2017 so far.

Thank U! Completely sold out in 1 day. Fastest selling @UnderArmour shoe of 2017.

We're back in stock. #RockDelta https://t.co/xaWnt8blfe https://t.co/n6qCnwxFtU — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 10, 2017

