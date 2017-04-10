- A new episode of WWE Ride Along will premiere on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air. Above is a preview with The Miz and Maryse.
- The Rock's new "Delta" shoes from Under Armour are back in stock after selling out in just one day this past week. Rock tweeted the following to a fan and noted that they were the fastest-selling Under Armour shoe of 2017 so far.
My Rock Delta's came! @UnderArmour @TheRock pic.twitter.com/loA024oEc2— DJ (@rezo_dj) April 10, 2017
Thank U! Completely sold out in 1 day. Fastest selling @UnderArmour shoe of 2017.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 10, 2017
We're back in stock. #RockDelta https://t.co/xaWnt8blfe https://t.co/n6qCnwxFtU
