- Chef Brie Bella is back with a Mexican fiesta in this new video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which brand is better for the future of the women's division - RAW or SmackDown. As of this writing, 73% went with the blue brand.

- WWE Superstars are often calling out airlines or the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) on Twitter as they spend a good amount of their time traveling. As seen below, Baron Corbin is the latest WWE star to use social media to complain about TSA after they broke a pair of his sunglasses today:


Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles