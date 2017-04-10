World Intellectual Property Review reports that WWE has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against a group of BitTorrent users over the "Eliminators" movie released in 2016 by WWE Studios. The movie featured Wade Barrett in a supporting role.

The suit was filed on Thursday, April 6th in Connecticut, alleging that the unidentified defendants infringed and vicariously infringed on WWE's copyright. WWE says the BitTorrent users used the software to "unlawfully acquire, reproduce, and distribute" the movie.

WWE used forensic software to identify the IP addresses associated with the infringement. The suit notes that BitTorrent is "one of the most common" peer-to-peer file sharing protocols used but WWE has not sued the company behind the software.

WWE is seeking actual damages, statutory damages of $150,000 per infringement, costs and a jury trial.

