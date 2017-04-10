World Intellectual Property Review reports that WWE has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against a group of BitTorrent users over the "Eliminators" movie released in 2016 by WWE Studios. The movie featured Wade Barrett in a supporting role.
WWE used forensic software to identify the IP addresses associated with the infringement. The suit notes that BitTorrent is "one of the most common" peer-to-peer file sharing protocols used but WWE has not sued the company behind the software.
WWE is seeking actual damages, statutory damages of $150,000 per infringement, costs and a jury trial.
