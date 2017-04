In the video above, Mike Rome reveals that Apollo Crews is coming from SmackDown to RAW on tonight's "Superstar Shakeup" two-night event.

Crews says he loved working with Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon on SmackDown but now he's working for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on the red side.

Stay tuned for more roster updates as we head into RAW.

