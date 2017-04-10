As noted, Mauro Ranallo is not expected to return to WWE television. Ranallo had some backstage tension with JBL after Ranallo tweeted out results of him winning the "Wrestling Observer Announcer of the Year" award for 2016. JBL, who didn't place in the top 10 in the category and was actually voted "Worst Television Announcer" in 2015, was upset over the tweet and went on a public rant about Ranallo on Bring It To The Table in March. The Wrestling Observer had reported that tension had been building between both men up until that point. Ranallo missed the following SmackDown tapings on March 14th, and hasn't appeared on WWE television since.

Ranallo has been very active on Twitter today and took a jab at his situation with JBL after a user posted video of JBL getting knocked out by Bart Gunn during the "Brawl For All" shoot-fighting tournament, as seen below:

.@ShinsukeN Bart Gunn knocks out JBL pic.twitter.com/cgDT8itZDY — Best Wrestling Pops (@WrestlingScenes) April 9, 2017

.@ShinsukeN This ones for you @mauroranallo, you might also like it @MattJackson13 — Best Wrestling Pops (@WrestlingScenes) April 10, 2017

Loved it when it first happened. Love it even more now.?? https://t.co/IcfLAisFhh — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 10, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.