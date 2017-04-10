- As noted, Drew McIntyre (Drew Galloway) recently re-signed with the company for the WWE NXT brand. He appeared at ringside for "Takeover: Orlando" during WrestleMania 33 Week in Orlando but worked last week's TV tapings from Full Sail University as well. PWInsider reports that McIntyre agreed to terms for a one-year deal back on April 1st, which is why he pulled out of the WWN Live show that was running the same day as Takeover.

McIntyre and WWE had been talking since he left Impact Wrestling back in February of this year. Some of McIntyre's best friends had no idea about the NXT appearance until they saw him on TV at Takeover. Drew's return will be featured on this Wednesday's NXT episode.

- Paige noted on Twitter that she was visiting her doctor today for a check up. She's been out of action since the summer of 2016 after having neck surgery. PWInsider notes that word backstage at RAW today is that they are still looking at a summer 2017 return for the former Divas Champion. Paige wrote the following today:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.