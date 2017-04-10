Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's RAW, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

Please help spread word of tonight's coverage. Twitter users, please share this page by clicking the 'Share' button below:

Tweet

Keep hitting REFRESH on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

- Tonight's "Superstar Shakeup" edition of WWE RAW opens with the normal video package.

- We're live from Long Island with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight's "Shakeup" when John Cena's music hits and we go to the ring.

- The Miz and Maryse come out dressed as John Cena and Nikki Bella instead. They hit the ring.

Miz and Maryse mock Cena and Nikki, and their WrestleMania 33 engagement. Miz says last time we saw them they were going to Hollywood. Maryse says Hollywood didn't want them. Miz goes on and is interrupted by the music as WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose makes his way out. Ambrose is now a part of RAW, according to Cole.

Ambrose plays like this is the real Cena and Nikki, taking shots at Miz and Maryse. Miz feels like he has to reveal their real identities but Ambrose responds with a Dirty Deeds. Ambrose's music hits and he makes his exit.

- Still to come, Roman Reigns and The Revival. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is on the phone when Sami Zayn walks in. Sami mentions how people have told him he should go to SmackDown. The RAW General Manager confirms that SmackDown has a lot of interest in Sami. Sami wants to know more. The Miz and Maryse walk in and they're not happy about what just happened. Sami and Miz have words. Angle books a match between the two.

The New Day vs. The Revival

We go to the ring and out comes The New Day as JoJo does the introductions. Kofi Kingston is not here due to the ankle injury that was announced earlier. Big E and Xavier Woods have a blow-up doll dressed as Kofi. They cut promos on The Revival and call the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions to the ring. The music interrupts and out comes Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

Woods starts off with a big kick to Wilder. Woods takes it to the corner and splashes him before tagging in Big E. They double team Dash and Big E covers for a 2 count. Big E keeps Dash down before Woods tags in for more double teaming and another pin attempt. Dawson tries to interfere, which distracts the referee and allows Dash to slam Woods by his hair. Dash turns it around and in comes Dawson as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Dawson has Woods down. Woods fights up and reaches for a tag but Dawson stops him with a backdrop. Dawson with a 2 count. Dash comes back in and keeps up the attack. Dash avoids a roll up and tags in Dawson. Woods counters Dawson and drops him with a forearm. Big E rallies for Woods now. Big E finally gets the hot tag as Dash comes in. Big E unloads and hits three belly-to-belly suplexes. Big E dances over Dash before running the ropes and hitting the big splash.

Big E stops Dawson from coming in but Dash takes advantage. Big E fights them off again but Dash rolls him up for a close 2 count. Dawson tags in for the double team but Big E runs through them. Woods tags in and kicks Dash in the head. Big E tosses Dawson into the turnbuckles. Woods goes to the top for an elbow drop on Dawson but Dawson is too far away and Woods barely connects. Dawson kicks out at 2. Dawson tags in Dash but Woods knocks him out of the ring. Woods elbows Dawson. Big E comes in for the Midnight Hour but Dash makes the save and shoves Big E into the corner as Woods comes off the top but gets caught in a Shatter Machine for the win.

Winners: The Revival

- After the match, Dash and Dawson stand tall in the ring before making their exit. Big E checks on Woods.

- Still to come, the fate of Seth Rollins. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is backstage when Charly Caruso walks up and asks about Austin Aries earning another title shot. Neville says he's already proved Aries isn't on the Neville level. He goes on and TJ Perkins walks up, threatening to make Neville eat his words. Neville says Perkins will never get another shot and can't take his title. Neville tells Perkins to look what he's become. He was the first Cruiserweight Champion but now he's a joke. Neville tells Perkins he's been overlooked since the inception of 205 Live, his opportunities are given to people like Aries. Neville says he's the only one around here that has respect for Perkins. Aries walks up and says even he with his sunglasses on can see that Neville is lying through his teeth to TJ. Neville ends up leaving and Aries asks TJ if he's going to buy what Neville was selling. TJ just looks at Aries and walks off. Cole says they will face each other later tonight.

- We go to the ring and Curt Hawkins has a mic. He's now on the RAW brand. Hawkins tell us to face the facts - he's back on Monday Night RAW. Hawkins wants to celebrate. He asks where the welcome wagon is. The music hits and out comes Big Show.

Show enters the ring and stares at Hawkins before laying him out with a knockout punch. Show makes his exit and we go to replays with the newest RAW Superstar knocked out.

- Still to come, Cole will talk with Roman Reigns. Back to commercial.

Austin Aries vs. TJ Perkins

Back from the break and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is on commentary as Austin Aries makes his way out. Cole confirms Aries vs. Neville for the Payback pay-per-view. TJ Perkins is out next.

Back and forth to start the match. Perkins takes control and stops a comeback. They run the ropes, Aries hits a cartwheel and looks to make a comeback. Aries with a dropkick. Aries kicks his feet up in the corner and taunts Perkins now. Aries dabs and mocks Perkins. They go at it again. Aries with a running uppercut in the corner. Aries goes to the second rope with an elbow to the back of the neck for another 2 count.

More back and forth. Aries hits a neckbreaker from the second rope to send Perkins to the floor. Aries goes to the top and looks out at Neville before leaping out onto Perkins. Aries stands on the barrier and taunts Neville again. Aries gets up from commentary and stares at Aries from the ramp. Aries challenges him to bring it. Aries makes it back in before he's counted out. Perkins takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Aries up for the win.

Winner: TJ Perkins

- After the match, Aries can't believe it as Perkins celebrates at ringside. Aries and Neville have words. Aries challenges Neville to come to the ring. Perkins comes from behind and lays Aries out. Perkins ends up dropping Aries in the middle of the ring with a Detonation kick as fans boo. A "you still suck" chant starts. Perkins goes to ringside and looks at Neville on the ramp. Cole wonders if Perkins just realized he got played by Neville. We go to replays. Aries recovers and he's not happy. Perkins looks back at Aries.

- We see Seth Rollins backstage with Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and out comes Seth Rollins to a pop.

Rollins says it feels good to be out here with the crowd because he didn't know if he would ever be able to come back out after the match with Triple H at WrestleMania 33. Rollins talks about how beat up he was the morning after WrestleMania but mentally and physically he was at peace. Rollins says he left it in the ring at WrestleMania but more importantly, he did it, we did it. Rollins thanks the fans, from the bottom of his heart, for giving him a second chance and always having his back. Rollins promises WrestleMania wasn't the finish line. He says we're just now getting started on RAW. He has things he wants to do and scores to settle, like with Samoa Joe. He also has goals, like getting his hands on the WWE Universal Title. Rollins says based on things that happened at WrestleMania, he may not get those chances. He shows us video of Stephanie McMahon going through the table at WrestleMania.

A "thank you Seth" chant starts. Rollins jokes that he probably won't be named Employee of the Month. He talks about how Stephanie will eventually recovery and every time she sees his face she will be reminded of her failure and of Triple H's loss. Rollins wonders if he should go to SmackDown but a "no!" chant starts. Rollins says he took the easy way out before but he will not do it again because that's not who he is. Rollins says if Stephanie wants to send him to SmackDown she better have an army backstage because he's not leaving RAW without a fight. Rollins drops the mic but the music hits and out comes Kurt Angle as the "you suck!" chants start.

Angle says he's going to be straight up - it's true, Stephanie made it clear she wants Rollins gone. Angle says if they would have had this talk before WrestleMania, Rollins would be gone. But he saw something impressive in Rollins at WrestleMania - he was the one-legged man who won an ass-kicking contest. Angle isn't here to play politics. His agenda is to put on the best show he can and his show has Seth freakin' Rollins. Angle says Stephanie is entitled to her own opinion but as long as Angle is GM, Rollins has a home here on RAW. It's true, it's damn true. They shake hands and Angle leaves as his music plays. Samoa Joe comes from behind and attacks Rollins out of nowhere. Angle is back in the ring. Rollins ends up fighting back and turning it around with a superkick. Joe looks on from outside of the ring. Angle is between Rollins and the ropes. Rollins tells Joe to bring it. Fans boo as Joe backs up the ramp. Rollins' music hits.

- Charly is backstage with WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. She asks how the "Shakeup" might affect him. Owens says they can shake things up all they want but the cream always rises to the top, like he did at WrestleMania when he beat Chris Jericho. Owens tells Charly to go ask Jericho how the "Shakeup" might affect him because he thinks Jericho would love to go to SmackDown and get away from Owens. Owens says Charly can't go ask Jericho anything because he's at home recovering from last week's powerbomb. Owens says he's the US Champion, which makes him the face of America and the #1 champion on RAW. Charly asks about WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. Owens says Ambrose can run around with the title all he wants as long as he remembers his place and understands Owens is the man here. If he doesn't, Owens will beat the hell out of him and prove to him that he is the premier champion and this is The Kevin Owens Show.

Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

We go to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair. We see video of what led to this match on last week's RAW. Charlotte enters the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Nia Jax. They lock up to start. Nia drops Charlotte first. Nia keeps control but Charlotte comes back with kicks. Charlotte bounces off the ropes but Nia squashes her. Charlotte fights back with kicks again. She hits a neckbreaker and a chop but Nia is still standing. Nia scoops Charlotte for a neckbreaker.

Nia with an elbow drop to the spine now. And another. Nia with a 2 count. Nia with a modified Cobra Clutch now. Charlotte gets out and looks to make another comeback but Nia is still in it. Charlotte fights her way in from the apron and tries to roll Nia up but Nia picks her up by her neck and scoops her onto her shoulder. Charlotte slides out and chops her knee. Charlotte hits Natural Selection for a 2 count. Charlotte keeps control and sends Nia into the ring post. Charlotte goes to the top and hits a big moonsault to the floor, sending Nia into the barrier. Fans chant "holy s--t" as we get a replay.

They come back in and Nia counters the Figure Four to send Charlotte into the corner. Nia gets up and splashes Charlotte in the corner. Nia with a Samoan Drop for the win.

Winner: Nia Jax

- After the match, Nia stands tall and has her arm raised as her music plays. Nia makes her exit.

- Finn Balor will be in action tonight. Cole leads us to a video package on Balor.

Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal

Back from the break and Jinder Mahal waits in the ring for his opponent. The music hits and out comes Finn Balor to a big pop.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.