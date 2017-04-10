Source: PWInsider
It appears The Miz and Mickie James may be coming from SmackDown to RAW in tonight's first part of WWE's "Superstar Shakeup" as both are currently backstage for the show in Long Island. No word yet on if Maryse is backstage.
WWE announced earlier today that Apollo Crews will be joining the RAW brand. Stay tuned through RAW for more roster changes. Join us for live RAW coverage at this link.
