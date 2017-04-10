Source: PWInsider

It appears The Miz and Mickie James may be coming from SmackDown to RAW in tonight's first part of WWE's "Superstar Shakeup" as both are currently backstage for the show in Long Island. No word yet on if Maryse is backstage.

As noted earlier, other Superstars backstage for tonight's RAW include Rhyno and WWE NXT Superstar Elias Samson. No word on if Heath Slater is backstage with Rhyno.

WWE announced earlier today that Apollo Crews will be joining the RAW brand. Stay tuned through RAW for more roster changes. Join us for live RAW coverage at this link.

