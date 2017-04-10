As seen below, it was announced in the opening segment of tonight's "Superstar Shakeup" edition of WWE RAW that The Miz, Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose are coming to RAW from SmackDown.
Below is the updated list of "Superstar Shakeup" roster changes:
* Apollo Crews comes to RAW from SmackDown
* The Miz comes to RAW from SmackDown
* Maryse comes to RAW from SmackDown
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose comes to RAW from SmackDown
#ICChampion @TheDeanAmbrose is thrilled to see some "familiar" faces amidst the #SuperstarShakeup on #RAW! @mikethemiz @MaryseMizanin pic.twitter.com/WmG1MHvVcC— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
What a way to kick off the #SuperstarShakeUp on #RAW as Team Red is now graced by @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin! pic.twitter.com/1WkNwr31PA— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
The #LunaticFringe and #ICChampion @TheDeanAmbrose is also now on Monday Night #RAW! #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/Y8CvAzryWc— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
