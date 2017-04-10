As seen below, it was announced in the opening segment of tonight's "Superstar Shakeup" edition of WWE RAW that The Miz, Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose are coming to RAW from SmackDown.

As noted, it was announced before RAW that Apollo Crews is also coming to the red brand.

Below is the updated list of "Superstar Shakeup" roster changes:

* Apollo Crews comes to RAW from SmackDown

* The Miz comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Maryse comes to RAW from SmackDown

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose comes to RAW from SmackDown

What a way to kick off the #SuperstarShakeUp on #RAW as Team Red is now graced by @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin! pic.twitter.com/1WkNwr31PA — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017

