- Above is a preview for this week's WWE NXT episode featuring NXT Champion Bobby Roode and who will rise up as his next challenger.

WWE taped the following matches tonight on Long Island for this week's Main Event episode:

* Big Cass vs. Titus O'Neil

* Drew Gulak and Tony Nese vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- As noted, Paige revealed on Twitter that she visited her doctor for a check up today. She's been out of action since having neck surgery last year but word backstage at RAW is that they are still targeting a summer 2017 return to the ring for the former Divas Champion. She posted this video from the doctor visit today and noted that husband Alberto El Patron was with her:

Little pain relief.. yikes. Thanks for Dr Uribe. Who's always incredible and our new friend Willem Nel who dropped everything to stab me with needles. Also to @el_patron_alberto for filming and making fun the whole time..

