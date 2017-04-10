- Above is a preview for this week's WWE NXT episode featuring NXT Champion Bobby Roode and who will rise up as his next challenger.
* Big Cass vs. Titus O'Neil
* Drew Gulak and Tony Nese vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik
Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.
- As noted, Paige revealed on Twitter that she visited her doctor for a check up today. She's been out of action since having neck surgery last year but word backstage at RAW is that they are still targeting a summer 2017 return to the ring for the former Divas Champion. She posted this video from the doctor visit today and noted that husband Alberto El Patron was with her:
Little pain relief.. yikes. Thanks for Dr Uribe. Who's always incredible and our new friend Willem Nel who dropped everything to stab me with needles. Also to @el_patron_alberto for filming and making fun the whole time..
