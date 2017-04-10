- As noted, the "Superstar Shakeup" that began on tonight's WWE RAW will be a two-night event that ends on tomorrow's SmackDown in Boston. Above is a promo for the special episode.
- It appears TJ Perkins turned heel on tonight's RAW from Long Island after he laid out Austin Aries following their match, which Perkins won due to a distraction from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Neville had encouraged the heel turn in a backstage segment with Perkins earlier in the night. Below is a clip of Perkins turning on Aries:
Getting the WIN isn't enough for @MegaTJP apparently, as he reminds @AustinAries just WHO he is! #RAW #205Live pic.twitter.com/PXG5U923dg— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 11, 2017
