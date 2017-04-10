Curt Hawkins and Bray Wyatt are the newest WWE RAW Superstars after tonight's "Superstar Shakeup" show from Long Island, NY.
Below is the updated list of "Superstar Shakeup" roster changes:
* Apollo Crews comes to RAW from SmackDown
* The Miz comes to RAW from SmackDown
* Maryse comes to RAW from SmackDown
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose comes to RAW from SmackDown
* Curt Hawkins comes to RAW from SmackDown
* Bray Wyatt comes to RAW from SmackDown
The #WorldsLargestAthlete @WWETheBigShow has welcomed @TheCurtHawkins to #RAW like only HE can... with a #KOPunch! #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/u5HYSKL4iy— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
.@WWEBrayWyatt is focused on his #HouseOfHorrorsMatch against @RandyOrton... but that doesn't mean he's neglecting the competition on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/JIyIZji2XL— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
Looks like Monday Night #RAW has just been graced with the presence of @TheCurtHawkins! #FaceTheFacts #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/d6olXhAIht— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
The #EaterOfWorlds @WWEBrayWyatt doesn't plan to arrive on #RAW empty-handed, because he's not done with @RandyOrton... #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/O83H1BCcq1— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
