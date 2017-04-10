The first-ever "House of Horrors" match will take place at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view with WWE Champion Randy Orton defending against former champion Bray Wyatt.
Below is the updated card for the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from San Jose:
House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title
Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
WWE United States Title Match
Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville
