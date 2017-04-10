- Above is a clip from tonight's WWE Ride Along with Carmella and Alexa Bliss talking about the evolution of Bliss. They show a clip of Bliss' former "southern girlfriend" gimmick in developmental.

- As seen below, 52% of fans on Twitter gave tonight's "Superstar Shakeup" edition of RAW a thumbs up with over 1300 votes:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of #RAW? — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017

- As noted, Heath Slater and Rhyno were among the SmackDown Superstars that came to RAW in the "Superstar Shakeup" tonight. We have a full list of changes at this link. Slater tweeted the following on their move:

You all saw it when I did... @Rhyno313 and myself will be heading to #Raw #SuperstarShakeUp — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) April 11, 2017

