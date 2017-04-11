In the WWE RAW Fallout video above it's revealed that Byron Saxton is going to SmackDown and David Otunga is going to RAW. Saxton says he's shocked but he's ready for the change.

Below is the updated list of roster changes coming out of the first night of the "Superstar Shakeup" event, which will continue on SmackDown.

* Apollo Crews comes to RAW from SmackDown

* The Miz comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Maryse comes to RAW from SmackDown

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Curt Hawkins comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Bray Wyatt comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Kalisto comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Heath Slater and Rhyno come to RAW from SmackDown

* Alexa Bliss comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Mickie James comes to RAW from SmackDown

* David Otunga comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Byron Saxton comes to SmackDown from RAW

