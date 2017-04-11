- Above is slow motion video from this week's WWE RAW brawl between Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins.
- Former WWE and TNA star Lisa Marie Varon noted on Instagram that her "Squared Circle" pizza restaurant in Chicago is now closed. The restaurant opened in March 2013 and was a hit with wrestlers when they were in town. Varon wrote the following:
Thanks for four great years! @theSQDcircle Chicago is closed. Watch for the next incarnation of The Squared Circle in the near future!?
