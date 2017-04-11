- As noted, Sheamus and Cesaro vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys is now official for the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view. In the Fallout video above, the #1 contenders talk to Mike Rome after last night's RAW and say they're taking back what's theirs and sending The Hardys back to where they belong - the WWE Encyclopedia.
- Mickie James tweeted the following on returning to RAW in the "Superstar Shakeup" on last night's show:
And just like that I'm back... where it all began... @WWE things just got real interesting! #SuperstarShakeUp #TheyAintReady #RealOG #RAW ??— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 11, 2017
