The "Superstar Shakeup" comes to an end on tonight's WWE SmackDown from the TD Garden in Boston.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Which Raw Superstars are headed to SmackDown LIVE tonight?

* Will The Usos end up battling American Alpha in a Tag Team Title rematch?

* Is SmackDown LIVE prepared for "horror-ible" possibilities at WWE Payback?

* Should SmackDown LIVE's new arrivals unpack their bags?

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.