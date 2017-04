After last night's RAW went off the air, Samoa Joe attacked Chris Jericho. Seth Rollins ran down to make the save and a tag team match was made with Samoa Joe & Kevin Owens facing Jericho & Rollins.

Rollins & Jericho defeated Joe & Owens after Rollins pinned Joe. Rollins used a jumping knee as his finisher and not the pedigree.

